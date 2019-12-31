Donald Trump has been impeached by a majority vote in the House of Representatives. The next step in the process is a trial in the Senate. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated, prior to the beginning of the trial, that he will coordinate with the president’s lawyers and that he hopes there won’t be any Republicans voting for either of the two articles of impeachment. He bluntly said, “I am not an impartial juror.” South Carolina’s Republican Senator Lindsay Graham also said, “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” And our own senators, Burr and Tillis, have given every indication that they intend to blindly support the president.
Before the trial, before they listen to evidence, senators must take an oath swearing to be impartial and to follow the Constitution and our laws. If we cannot trust our senators to put the Constitution and the health of our democracy, particularly the sanctity of our election process, ahead of their own political leanings, how can we trust their word on anything?
When jurors (senators) go into a trial with a foregone conclusion as to the result, prior to hearing evidence, is this a trial or simply a sham? I will be paying close attention and I hope all concerned voters will as well. We stand to lose something valuable — the rule of law.
The president should be no more exempt from the law than you or me.
Mary Jo Johnson
Morganton NC
