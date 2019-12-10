The GOP I have known and voted for my whole life understands our duty to act as adults in the room on issues that affect the future of the American people. Republicans may not have all the answers. But mostly, we know what is honest, rooted in reality, and, more importantly, the rule of law. Certainly since Watergate.
Lately, the truth that many conservatives are realizing, is that our president is not upholding the ideals of our party and our country. His administration violates duties of office with callous indifference. And Mr. Trump expects Republicans to fall in line behind him, regardless.
I have been most appalled by the president’s mishandling of foreign policy matters - especially the Ukraine situation - and his conduct during the Mueller investigation. His power must be checked by other Republicans.
We need Congress to put country first, and carry out a full investigation into the Ukraine phone call and all events related to it. Congress must do its duty to bring forth all of the evidence so the country can move forward.
We cannot repeat Watergate. It will set Republicans back 50 years.
Andy Nilsson
Winston-Salem NC
Andy Nilsson is a former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor and North Carolina based furniture manufacturer. He is president of Smart Seating USA, located in Winston-Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.