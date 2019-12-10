Many observers-including myself — believe that President Trump deserves more credit than he’s getting for his policies, most of which I agree with.
However, his policies are not why I am writing. It’s his character and behavior in office that I find objectionable.
I’m sure how he behaves in office is simply a continuation of how he behaved prior to being elected president. At the same time, however, many of his actions aren’t what he would tolerate from his employees in his hotels, casinos, and other businesses.
His businesses are service-oriented enterprises that depend on employees being able to work with people — both co-workers and customers. Thus, he wouldn’t allow his staff to refer to patrons and co-workers as “dumb as a rock." Yet that’s exactly what he said about Rex Tillerson when he fired him as his Secretary of State. And while being disrespectful to others does not qualify as an “impeachable offense," it certainly isn’t a trait that parents would want their children to emulate.
So, what, then can we do about this? Let me suggest that instead of donating large sums of money to his campaign organization (which I’m sure is already flush in cash—after all, Trump IS a billionaire), that instead, someone spend a more modest sum of money to send him copies of "How to Win Friends and Influence People" and "What They Don’t Teach You at Harvard Business School" (nor presumably, at Trump’s own alma mater, the Wharton School). I have read both books and believe that if heeded the advice found in them, respect for him would improve even from those who disagree with him on positions.
Stephen V. Gilmore
Charlotte NC
