In light of all the publicity about the importance of ‘social distancing’ to prevent the spread of Covid-19, I was disappointed to see the picture on page 2A of the paper today (4/2/20). It shows five students from Hickory Christian Academy in the back of a pickup truck during a campus parade Monday.

These students are all standing very close together and I have to assume that they are not all family members because all the last names are not the same. This is not an example of the social distancing that we are all supposed to be practicing in these trying times.

I’m sure this was just an oversight on someone’s part, as the paper has been doing an excellent job of covering the pandemic from all angles, but please think about this with every picture you print.

Thanks for listening,

Cathy Straight

Hickory NC{&lettersname}

Tags

Load comments