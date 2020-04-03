I knew it was coming ... just a matter of time. Someone was arrested for violating a stay-at-home order. The dangerous criminal is Tampa Bay, Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne for the dastardly deed of holding services at his church. Arresting Sheriff Chad Chronister stated, "His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in danger."
Meanwhile N.Y. city mayor DeBlasio is releasing inmates from the Rikers Island prison because COVID-19 is "rampant" within. So he's setting them free to let them infect others outside prison walls. Sadly, he's not the only mayor or governor to set free thousands of criminals which in some cases includes violent felons -- and even murderers.
I'll let you decide if you approve or disapprove of the pastor's action, but ask yourself: Who is more guilty of "reckless disregard for human life," the pastor or DeBlasio and his comrades? And what about sanctuary cities that routinely defy federal law and refuse to cooperate with ICE as they shield criminal illegal aliens, including rapists, child molesters, drug dealers, MS 13 gang members, sex slave ring leaders and murderers? The bad guys are free to go, but let's be sure to arrest a pastor who holds a religious service (that no one is forced to attend) so our lives are not put "in danger." Right on baby!
I guess I'm just not tuned in to the right priority. Arresting someone for exercising free speech, freedom of assembly and the right to practice one's faith is apparently more important than protecting you from convicted criminals.
Incidentally, while these criminals are being let loose several states are forcing gun stores to close. In other words, newly freed criminals can now operate with impunity, including spreading COVID-19, but your right to buy a gun to protect yourself from these very same criminals is canceled. Politicians put you in more danger and then tell you to shut up and do what they say. And you thought the government was in your corner. Silly you.
Mac McCall
Taylorsville, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.