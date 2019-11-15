Recently, my fellow commissioners and I celebrated the expansion of Riverbend Park by more than 200 acres. As I stood on the new property and looked out toward the Catawba River, I noticed the impressive expanse of the rolling grasslands. It made me appreciate once more the beauty and diversity of our natural heritage.
In reflecting on our good quality of life in Catawba County, I often think about the many opportunities we have to enjoy our beautiful outdoors, from the county’s park system to the dozens of municipal parks and recreation centers available to residents. We will soon be adding Mountain Creek Park to that list, a 600-acre park which will break ground in 2020 to bring mountain biking and hiking trails, an adventure playground and other unique features to the Sherrills Ford area.
Our tourism partners tell us our parks are a big reason why people visit the county, and residents, new and existing, inform us they are a factor in making Catawba County home. We’ve also heard that our parks are getting attention from businesses seeking to locate in Catawba County. The opportunity to live and work near large-scale outdoor amenities is an appealing draw for new businesses and the people they hope to employ.
These are the many reasons why we commissioners are focused on enhancing our parks through our strategic plan. By taking deliberate, proactive steps to enhance our good quality of life, we hope to inspire others not only to be part of our progress, but also to see what we see: a community we are proud to call home.
Randy Isenhower
Chair, Catawba County Board of Commissioners
