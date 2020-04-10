In my previous letter I asked a question. Period.
And I would like to know where anybody got the notion that I was sitting in judgment on anybody. I have had retail managers tell me that the same people kept coming in every week and piling up two carts full of toilet paper each. This is not just helping out a neighbor. This is why some stores have started putting limits on the amount people can buy now. But still the paper products aisles are empty, and people who need them are going without.
A cashier told me that when she was shopping a fellow customer asked her if she needed any of this, and when she said no, the other proceeded to wipe the shelves clean and said if anybody needs any they could come to them and buy it.
Other people have told me I was not judging. I did not say a word about judging. So stop judging me.
Diane Blanton
Granite Falls NC
