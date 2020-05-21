Mr. McCall's letter describing what is going on in different states by different people in violation of just common sense is off-target. We are in a national pandemic, not a local, county, or state one. The response should have been national and should have been earlier. It wasn't and now we have 50 states approaching the pandemic differently.
He says we are losing constitutional rights, especially freedom of speech, religion, and assembly, which we are not and if one looks at the Constitution in whole, especially the preamble, one can see that one of the most important roles of government is to "Promote the General Welfare" of its citizens. In this case, it should be doing what is necessary to bring an end to this scourge.
Don't get me wrong, with 36 million unemployed, drastic federal action is required. We all need to have empathy and help, however we can, those whose shops and businesses are closed and their employees.
This pandemic is far from over, according to the medial (not political) experts. When it is over, things will never be the same.
Yes, we will grow our economy again and life will be better but it will be different. Employment will go up but not as fast. Many people are working from home very successfully and businesses are realizing that. Some of those changes will be permanent. Demand for office space will go down, more college classes will be offered online and there will be many other alterations in our society.
We have to stop making this a political issue and instead realize it’s a medical and societal issue and that is the way we should approach it and we need to do this "together."
Don Baldwin
Hickory NC
