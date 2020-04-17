I want to thank you for the interesting and colorful photographs you run on the second page of the Hickory Daily Record. I particularly like photos of animals and have enjoyed the owls and the goslings lately. I hope you will retain this feature as it is always something to take us to another view of the world.
My parents met while working at the Hickory Record in the 1930s. I know they would be glad to see how fine the paper still is.
Harriet Bates
Hickory NC
