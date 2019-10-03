I am writing in regard to my friend and neighbor, Danny Seaver, whom I have known for 40-plus years.
Danny is seeking reelection as alderman in Ward 3, where he has lived for 42 years.
He has served as Ward 3 alderman for the past 21 years.
I know him as a caring servant leader who has focused his life on serving others. He was an Eagle Scout and a big brother while attending ASU.
Having retired after teaching for 34 years, he continues as a substitute teacher when needed.
For 28 years, he served as a Key Club advisor and continues to work with scouts, especially Eagle Scout projects, as well as Key Club projects.
Danny has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for 20 years and the Lions Club for 30 years and is a member of the Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association and the Patterson School Foundation.
He has served the citizens of Hickory fairly and with genuine concern for each person. We need that experience on the Hickory City Council.
So join me in voting for Danny Seaver in the upcoming election.
Norma Moser
Hickory
