Numbers don’t lie; economic despair brought on by virus is not worth it
I looked up population of N.C. recently and came up with 10.5 million. I then looked up number of N.C. Covid cases and it was at 20,000. What percent of 10.5 million is 20,000? I WILL TELL YOU IT IS .19 PERCENT. So less than 1 percent of N.C. contracted COVID-19.
What are we doing? I will tell you that we are destroying our small businesses and putting many out of business for good. Thanks to the hysteria brought on by the media and fear of being part of that .19 percent we all bought up ALL of the toilet paper, paper towels and closed meat processors so that we can pay $8 a pound for CUBE STEAK if you can find it.
That .19 percent of N.C. Covid cases isn’t the number that died, just the number that have tested positive. The deaths of 691 in N.C. for Covid out of 10.5 million turns out to be .01 percent. It’s time to reopen everything and quit believing everything you hear on the news.
Wash your hands, do not touch your face, and wear a mask if you must but it’s time to GO BACK TO WORK and try to bring us out of this mass hysteria. It’s time to start making everything we can in the U.S. and quit depending on China for everything. Call me an isolationist for this opinion, that’s fine
As everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But the numbers don’t lie, is all this economic despair brought on by COVID worth it with the infection rate at .19 percent and the death rate .01 percent. MY OPINION IS NO! Apparently ROY COOPER thinks otherwise. China IS the enemy and they are THE CAUSE of this virus. Buy U.S. goods.
Phillip Sipe
Hickory NC{&lettersname}
