Catawba County has joined other counties in naming itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary," and Caldwell County is about to do the same.
As a gun owner myself, I hate to see the Constitution politicized this way. We are already taking the Lord’s name in vain by pasting “In God We Trust” on everything the city or county owns. I know it’s the national motto, but it doesn’t need to be posted for political purposes.
As for the Second Amendment, those who want to control our minds are manipulating us by appealing to our fears. The entire United States is a Second Amendment sanctuary already, because the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, superseding all state and local laws and ordinances (Article VI, second paragraph). Therefore this resolution they are manipulating you into supporting is a blatant attempt to stir up the base so you will vote the way they want you to this November. It has no other purpose.
Nobody has ever threatened to come take away my guns, regardless of what propaganda you may have read, and nobody is proposing to now. Of course, none of my guns are assault rifles, and frankly, I don’t need one to protect my home. I believe my 12-gauge has enough stopping power. In fact, I have read where a woman heard some would-be home invaders at her door, so she took her shotgun and jacked a round into the chamber. That sound was enough to drive them away. So it doesn’t take an assault rifle and the Second Amendment is in no danger.
Aren’t you tired of being manipulated?
Thomas Blanton
Granite Falls NC
