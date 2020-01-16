The headline on J.V. Fitzsimmons latest rehash of GOP talking points better known as lies is "Why bemoan killing of the world's greatest surviving terrorist?" The answer of course is no one is bemoaning the death of Soleimani.
I will never be able to understand why any intelligent person would believe anything the pathological liar in the White House says or repeat them. The problem is that we have an unstable person in the White House facing impeachment and has threatened war now that the polls show he is trailing a number of possible Democratic Party candidates, as J. V. well knows.
I might remind J. V. that Solemani was a terrorist when G. W. Bush was president. He didn't order the assassination of Solemani nor did President Obama. Civilized leaders do not go around assassinating people. I might remind J. V. that many people in foreign countries consider Trump to be evil. Does that give them the right to assassinate him?
The problem with the assassination is that Trump not only did not inform Congress before he gave the order but he is so inept that he had no idea of the consequences of his actions. In other words he acted like a dictator, not a president. Presidents do not put our military in danger just to get re-elected. Yet Trump has yet to give a good reason why now was the time to do it. There was no imminent threat. Do you really think that that plane would have been shot down if Trump hadn't made that move?
How many sons and daughters of poor and middle-class families in the military have been inconvenienced at least and put into harm's way at best thanks to that decision that real presidents decided not to make. But a draft dodger wouldn't have a problem with that, would he? As for history, I might remind J. V. that there was a Republican in the White House on 9/11 and it was a Democrat in the White House who finally got Bin Laden. So, J.V., you got it wrong, God help us if Trump gets re-elected.
Chester Wronski
Hickory NC
