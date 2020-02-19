Today I am writing in support of a candidate for county commissioner. My husband retired Sheriff David Huffman and I have had the privilege of observing this man’s dedication and commitment to Catawba County. This man is Richard Thompson.
Richard’s dedication to his native Catawba County is evident in the many positions of leadership and hard work he has displayed over the years. Richard has served on the Farm City Week Advisory Board, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Historical Association, Board of Equalization and Review, as well as many other positions on the county, state and federal levels. His experience will serve him well.
In the Republican Party, Richard has served and worked tireless hours to promote our party and its candidates. He has served as president of the Federation of Republican Men, chairman of the Catawba County Republican Men’s Forum and 1st Vice Chair of the Republican Party. No job is ever too small or too large for him to undertake. His work ethic is unsurpassed.
Richard’s love for this county, his proven leadership, strong work ethic and strong fiscal responsibility will make him the best choice for commissioner for the citizens of Catawba County.
Richard Thompson is dedicated to making Catawba County the best place to live, work and serve.
For all the above reasons, David and I will proudly support and vote for Richard Thompson for county commissioner on March 3.
Diane Huffman
Newton NC
