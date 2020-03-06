Like me you probably thought the Democrats went nuts for supporting decriminalizing illegal border crossings and supporting giving illegals "free" health care and college tuition. But incredibly they've just begun. 44 Democrat congressmen have sponsored the "New Way Forward Act" which might be better characterized as the "We Love Illegals Better Than You Act" because it codifies what the radical left covets ... the decriminalization of entering the US illegally. Translation: come one come all; MS-13, drug cartels, terrorists, etc. are now welcome because they no longer have anything to fear.
But this is just the start. Here are a couple of ways it shockingly betrays Americans:
Currently if a convicted criminal illegal receives a sentence of one year or less he/she is to be deported. The new law would increase the sentencing requirement to five years. Consider that many murderers, rapists, drug dealers, sex traffickers, child molesters, robbers and those who commit violent assaults, fraud and racketeering commonly receive sentences of less than five years, so they no longer will be deported. The proposed law states that, "...felony convictions should not lead to deportation." This handcuffs our law enforcement organizations and makes it nearly impossible to protect actual American citizens from criminal illegals.
One of the more jaw-dropping provisions in this bill is called "The right to come home." It states that previously deported illegals who have been convicted of felonies and violent crimes would have the unrestricted right to return to the US. But get this: it is not even limited to criminals convicted on US soil. If, for example, a cartel member who has served time in prison in Guatemala wants to come to America, he is welcome and will not be deported.
Bad, right? Now the kicker. Not only are previously deported criminals permitted to come "home," but also you have to pay for it. The bill actually requires Homeland Security (your money) to provide plane tickets for them to enter the US. I wish this was the plot of a bad movie, but it's real. Read it.
This is getting virtually no coverage by the left wing dishonest "mainstream" media because they are all on board. Americans of all political stripes should be horrified by this assault on our sovereignty and safety. The radicals can't be content with merely opening the borders. Even though the Democrats are forging ahead with their socialist agenda I never dreamed that even Democrat members of Congress would ever commit to this extent the betrayal of their own countrymen. If you're a Democrat, is this what you want from your leaders?
Mac McCall
Taylorsville NC
Even as a Republican, I generally grow weary of Mr. McCall's incessant carping of everyone who disagrees with him. Because of it, I have developed the habit of scrolling to the bottom to identify an author before investing time in reading his wallowings in bitterness. However, this latest edition of All Things Negative in America sneaked up on me; and I have to admit that there is substance here. It's a shame that many people will miss it because it's a diamond in a whole lot of rough.
