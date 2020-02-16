It is my privilege to endorse my good friend and former colleague, Mark Hollo for the NC Senate.
During the 12 years I had the honor to serve the citizens of Catawba County in the NC House of Representatives, I was able to spend six of those years alongside former Representative Mark Hollo. I found Mark Hollo to be a hard-working legislator who truly cared about the people he represented in Alexander and Catawba counties. Mark was there for the right reasons, to help others, not there to just help himself.
Mark Hollo is a consistent conservative. The Republican House Caucus never had to worry about his positions on the issues. Mark worked tirelessly to sponsor and support legislation that protected the rights of the unborn, defended our Second Amendment rights, and limited the size of government by minimizing regulations for businesses while keeping taxes lower. Mark Hollo is a veteran from the US Air Force Reserve and has been a business owner for 23 years at Taylorsville Family Care Center and a practicing Physician Assistant for 37 years.
Mark is now sharing his medical knowledge as a clinical adjunct professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University in their highly successful Physician Assistant Program. Thankfully, we were able to utilize Mark’s vast medical knowledge in 2011 by counting on him to lead the charge against Obamacare. Mark was a primary sponsor of “An Act to Protect the Freedom to Choose Health Care and Health Insurance,” the Republican free market response to Obamacare.
Now, Mark Hollo wants to again serve the people of Alexander and Catawba counties as their state Senator. Mark Hollo is the clear and proven conservative choice in this NC Senate race. Please join me in voting Mark Hollo for NC Senate.
Former Representative Mark Hilton
Conover NC
