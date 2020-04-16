I have observed at different times in my life that the flag of the United States and other countries have been lowered due to the death of local heroes, dignitaries and during a massive loss. My question is why can't we lower our flags for the many deaths that we are experiencing right now? If ever the countries should be in agreement on anything it should be the lowering of all of our flags. Most of the countries in the world are fighting the same battle right now. We are not fighting against each other. We are all fighting this war to find a way to defeat the coronavirus.
We have lost so many people in this war that we are fighting. We have lost the young and the old, the movie stars and the housewives, the bus drivers and the car poolers, doctors and nurses, policemen and firemen and military personnel and janitors. We don't know where and when this is going to end, but we should be pulling together and lowering our flags to let those that are mourning know that we stand with them. You cannot honor them by attending funerals; you would only risk breaking the law and possibly spreading the virus more.
Every day should be a National Day of Prayer. We should all be praying ceaselessly for God to heal our land. However, will we continue to be like the Israelites and stop praying when we get back to what we feel is a norm? We have had warnings after warnings. Mass school shootings ... we rush to the churches for a month and then back to our "me" worship. Terrorist attacks on our soil (9/11) .... we rush to the churches for a month and then back to our "me" worship.
Now we all want to run to the churches again, but the doors are shut. Now is when you find out that you carry the church within yourselves. You can pray for yourselves. When Jesus died on the cross for our sins, the curtain was ripped so that you can go into the most Holy of Holy places (your heart) to pray and worship God for yourselves. No longer did you have to go to the priest to have him/her to go to God for you. You can do it yourselves .... every day.
Please don't get me wrong, it never hurts to solicit prayer from your pastor, friends, co-workers and family. We all need to be praying together (practicing social distancing) from our homes, over the phones, via internet and globally.
Does it seem that God has turned His back on us (to those that do believe)? He hasn't. In the end, He will get the victory and the glory in all of this. Some that have never prayed are praying and some that had stopped praying are praying again. It's a frightful time for us all, but we must continue to be proactive in social distancing and trusting God to see us through this. HE WILL!
Genita Hill
Hickory NC
