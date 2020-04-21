Let us show God’s love to one another
As a student and lover of the U.S. Constitution, I find myself having to recognize that my friends on the “conservative” evangelical wing of modern Christianity are essentially correct in their argument that neither the national nor state government should be dictating whether a church can or cannot stay open during the COVID-19 health crisis. The 1st Amendment clearly states that “Congress shall make no law ... prohibiting the free exercise” of any religion. Neither does a president under Article II, have such authority.
Whether governors and states can restrict such constitutionally granted rights was historically uncertain in the United States even in the face of the “Supremacy Clause” of Article VI, until adoption of the 14th Amendment. Admittedly, the debate as to the extent to which the 14th Amendment applies continues even today, as recently its application to the equality under the Law of LGBT persons and the legitimacy of the Affordable Care Act display.
However correct Constitutionally these evangelical Christians may be, as a Christian theologian and retired pastor, I believe their ardent defense of what they see as their religious liberty is theologically misguided in regard to the public health crisis we now find ourselves in as Americans and for those of us who are Christians.
To be a Christian is to be a follower of the one who taught us “to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s.” He taught us clearly that the “whole of the Law” is contained in the Ten Commandments “to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength and to love your neighbor as yourself.”
Furthermore, He explicitly taught His disciples to “love one another, even as I [Jesus] have loved you.” The essence of Christianity is love which sacrifices self and even legitimate Constitutional rights, when not to do so would harm my neighbor or my Christian brother or sister.
As fellow Americans, we should not, must not forsake the ardent defense of our constitutionally guaranteed liberties. As for us Christians, even in doing so, we must remember to whom our first allegiance lies. Let us show his love to one another.
Cliff Moone
Hickory
NC
