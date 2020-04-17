I believe Ms. Fabac has missed an important point regarding mulch and yard work.
These are jobs that can put people to work and can easily adhere to social distancing rules.
Wish we had more jobs like these!
Mike Induni
Conover NC
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH 8 PM EDT... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL YIELD INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DECREASE TO BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT, WHILE SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 10 TO 15 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 25 MPH. TOGETHER, THESE CONDITIONS WILL INCREASE THE DANGER OF WILDFIRES. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN TODAY. IF YOU DO BURN, USE EXTREME CAUTION SINCE FIRES CAN QUICKLY GET OUT OF HAND UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.
I believe Ms. Fabac has missed an important point regarding mulch and yard work.
These are jobs that can put people to work and can easily adhere to social distancing rules.
Wish we had more jobs like these!
Mike Induni
Conover NC
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.