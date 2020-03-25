There are lessons from the past that can ease worries about a viral epidemic. In 1918, municipalities passed the first laws against spitting in public as a means of suppressing Spanish influenza. Experts warned about handling shoes, especially the soles.

In England during the mad cow outbreak, tourist sites offered thin puddles of chlorinated water to walk through. Women’s groups advised on sanitizing the bottoms of purses, which people tend to set on floors in public washrooms. Another source of contagion, the insides of baseball caps and workers’ hats need a thorough wipe with sanitizers. Neither purses nor headgear should rest on dining tables.

Mary Ellen Snodgrass

Hickory, NC

