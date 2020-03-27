Thank you for having such an intelligent writer as Tammy Wilson. She’s right on the mark about the absurd kerfuffle on the coronavirus. Shocking how all the TV/radio (even so-called intelligent NPR) has so quickly been railroaded to spread panic in a once-free country.
In my late 70s, I spend the first decades of my life fighting off various infections and viruses – high fevers, shakes, aches, bad throats – the works. For days. Missed a lot of school. Fought’em all off! Got good grades. Haven’t had any illnesses since the early 1990s. Hmm. Might we ask ourselves some questions? Or are we forbidden to question? Just listen to the leaders – they’ll tell us what to think. What to do?
Sounds disturbingly like 1930s Deutschland.
Prime ‘em with rah rah baseball, football, ice hockey games and beer and sloth and mind’s asleep. Then start raising prices on goods, homes, food they need. Faster and faster. Then rah rah lock’er up rallies …. then …. pounce!
Life ain’t Disneyland. Sometimes it’s hard. You slog through it. Or you give over power to those who’ve been grooming you for this takeover day. The super-wealthy elite take over, run the nation into the ground, and then take off for their mansions elsewhere.
Is this what America really wants?
Me – I’m in a quiet house except for WDAV and reading more and more. No TV, no radio, except for the aforementioned. And playing games with my (still intelligent) buddies. Hope they don’t fall prey.
Keep on giving us common sense with Tammy!
J. Smith
Hickory NC
