Since when did it become anti-American to question the wisdom of actions taken by our government? We all know Soleimani was a bad dude, and we don’t mourn his departure. The question is the legality and wisdom of such a provocative action that to Iran would be deemed an act of war. If the roles were reversed, there is little doubt that our response would not be pretty.
The question was one of risk/reward. Two previous presidents, one Republican and one Democrat passed on such an action so politics are a bit irrelevant.
To the contrary, everything is about politics for J.V. Fitzsimmons. Killing Soleimani will not stop the Iranians from trying to remove us from the Middle East. It took them all of one day to replace him. I don’t recall a letter from J.V. when Trump decided to pull troops from Syria, leaving the Kurds high and dry and leaving Syria to bullies, Assad and his allies Russia and Iran?
Trump throughout the campaign and the first years of his administration reminded us of how he hates those stupid wars in the Middle East. Other than withdrawing from Syria, we remain in Afghanistan, Iraq and keep adding troops to our other Middle East locations. In all this inconsistency between words and actions there must be a pony somewhere.
Could it be that his desire to undo everything Obama outweighs his hatred of stupid wars? Could it be that this was all intended to divert attention from his upcoming trial? I don’t know but what I do know is anything resembling a coherent strategy is not to be found.
War is hell to everyone except maybe the defense industry. Patriotic men and women on both sides get killed and wounded carrying out orders to go to war for reasons that don’t always add up to national security. Innocent civilians become collateral damage like those 176 passengers on that jet, hit by a rocket fired in retaliation for our taking out Soleimani.
If we get out of the Middle East before starting World War III, most of us know how 17 years of war will end.
Donald Trump has no credibility, period, full stop. There is nothing anti-American about questioning his every move. To not is a dereliction of our duty as an American.
James Long
Hickory NC
