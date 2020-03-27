While I believe this virus is a real serious issue, I have begun to take notice of the variety of state lockdown notices. It is interesting to me that out of the 16 states that have announced a state wide business lockdown excluding those who are deemed an essential business, 13 of them have Democratic governors.
Well, everything has been tried to get rid of President Trump. I am wondering if this pandemic is being used to hurt our economy as a way to get Trump defeated in November. I will make a prediction. After the election the virus will be back page news.
Marvin Smith
Hickory NC
