While I believe this virus is a real serious issue, I have begun to take notice of the variety of state lockdown notices. It is interesting to me that out of the 16 states that have announced a state wide business lockdown excluding those who are deemed an essential business, 13 of them have Democratic governors.

Well, everything has been tried to get rid of President Trump. I am wondering if this pandemic is being used to hurt our economy as a way to get Trump defeated in November. I will make a prediction. After the election the virus will be back page news.

Marvin Smith

Hickory NC

