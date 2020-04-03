It's a sad day in the country I love. While I listen to our president chant, "Get back to work," the news that we have become the world leader in COVID-19 cases flashes across the bottom of the screen.
Whether we have reached this point thru ignorance, arrogance, greed or possibly a combination of the three is unclear. One thing that is cleared the fact that it will be a hard fight back. So, strap on those MAGA hats, take a deep breath (while you still can) and get ready for a long hard ride.
Ross Kelly
Conover NC
