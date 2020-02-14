Please permit me to discuss with you my choice for a seat on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. In 1986, I was fortunate to serve the people of Catawba County in the North Carolina House of Representatives. I will always be grateful to you for this opportunity.
Serving in the North Carolina Senate at that time was Senator Austin Allran. I knew Austin through my earlier contacts with him on behalf of our county's citizens. Austin was always concerned and available to be of service.
While serving in North Carolina legislature, the representatives from Catawba County would meet weekly to discuss issues and pending legislation. Senator Allran chaired our meetings. I was impressed with Austin's leadership, preparation, and his dedication to the citizens. During those years, as now, much of state legislation deals with issues concerning education and local governments.
Austin's experience would be valuable on the county commission.
I sincerely believe, and have witnessed, that Austin Allran would be a great asset to our county and each citizen. Please join me in voting for Austin Allran for Catawba County Commissioner.
Stine Isenhower
Newton NC
