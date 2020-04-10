I recently wrote a letter to the editor when I was mad about something I had recently read. Whether the letter is published or not is moot. Yes, the story was true, but that is not the point.
The fact is, I do get mad when I read things that upset me, like unfair advantages, not helping the poor, discrimination, etc. But I wrote this letter during these trying times when it is more important to write about the good in people, of which I witnessed not too long ago.
You see, I went to the store trying, as many people do, to find toilet paper. I could not find any. I happened to stop at a drug store on my way home to see if they had any because I was down to a couple of rolls.
They did not have any either, but as I was talking to a clerk and another older gentleman about the current situation with the COVID-19, the older gentleman offered to run home and get me some toilet paper.
I told him no, that would be OK, I would still keep looking. But he insisted. He told me to wait in the parking lot and he would go home and bring me back some TP. So I waited. He came back about 15 minutes later, with 4 rolls in a grocery bag. I offered to pay him for the TP and his time, he would not hear of it. I offered to give the money to his favorite charity, he told me no, he said the Lord had blessed him and he wanted to do something nice for someone.
He seemed winded; I asked him if he was OK, he told me he had cancer. I offered to have him become part of my family, but he refused. I was so taken by this man’s kindness, I gave him a hug (even though the social distancing) and told him I wish more people, including me, could be like him.
I have thought of this man daily ever since. And now it seems I am ashamed at having written an angry letter when I should be emulating this kind man. We are all sinners, me included, and this one man’s act of kindness during these trying times lets me know there are still people practicing Jesus’s great commandment to love your neighbor as yourself. Thanks to all the brave medical staff for their heroic efforts during this virus challenge. And thanks to the unsung heroes who do their part to lessen the pain and suffering of others. And thanks to the workers and stockers at the grocery stores, doing their best.
Jan McCoy
Hickory NC
