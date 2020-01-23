As a citizen of Catawba County, I encourage our County Commission to say no to any resolution that says we will not comply with the nation’s gun laws. County governments should govern rationally. They should be impervious to the manipulative efforts of the NRA and politicians who chose to divide us rather than solve the very real dangers of gun violence we and the rest of the country live with daily.
It is not up to the people of Catawba County to rule on the constitutionality of gun laws or any law. That is the job of the courts. If you don’t like the rulings of the courts, go vote.
People are more concerned about becoming the next victim of gun violence than the government taking their guns. Our commissioners should consider long and hard the real possibility of a mass shooting in our county, one that could be avoided by a red flag law or closing gun show loopholes but wasn’t because we decided as a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Contrary to Debbie Dickey’s statement and petition that we become a sanctuary county, God didn’t write the Second Amendment, our Founding Fathers did. As much as Republican politicians, the NRA, and breeders of misinformation want you to think so, nobody is coming after my guns or your guns. Sensible gun control is not taking your guns nor is it a violation of the Second Amendment.
I have a right to own a firearm, but I also have a right for my family to safely attend school or go to a local sports event or shop at Walmart or the mall without fear of being a victim of gun violence. These efforts are about as head-scratching as those laws made by “our good Conservative” states to outlaw Sharia Law.
If the County Commissioners really believe that our right to bear arms is at serious risk, share with the people who elected you the facts, evidence, and their source supporting your beliefs. Doing this because “our good conservative” neighbors did it is not my idea of rational behavior. Such a move serves the interests of gun lobbies and politicians feeding off division and fear, not the citizens of this county.
David Turman
Hickory
Editor's note: This letter to the editor arrived on the afternoon of Jan. 21. That evening, the county commissioners voted to support and protect Second Amendment rights.
