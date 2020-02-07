As a community, we are shocked at Hickory City School’s decision to keep Rebecca Tuttle on in an administrative role after she drunkenly plowed into a car, then a pedestrian, then a building while sloppy drunk, with a staggering BOC of 0.16. Principals are meant to be moral authorities, and she cannot do that now that every student knows of her actions.
Further, HPS teachers are told if there is a photo of them in the newspaper or on social media with alcohol in their hand, they will be fired. So why the double standard? We know she was good at her job but she cannot be now that her misdeeds are public knowledge. How would anyone take her seriously at this point?
Our school leadership should NOT be drunkenly hitting homeless people with their cars or calling their boss to bail them out in the middle of the night.
If this upsets you as well, readers, and you’d like to make sure that the State Board of Education has eyes on the situation, please consider signing our petition. www.change.org/bereasonableHHS
Carmen Eckard
Hickory NC
