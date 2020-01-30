My name is Anthony Charles and I am a member of Boy Scout Troop 325.

I am a Star scout, and I am writing this to say that I am for the safety of upholding the Second Amendment. I think this is a chance to better protect ourselves and friends and family. We should not turn down this great opportunity to help make Catawba County an even better place.

They can't take this amendment away because our founding fathers agreed to give the people the right to bear arms and to regulate the militia. Also, the founding fathers intended that the people have a right to be armed for duty in the general militia, as well as a right to keep and bear arms for their self-protection.

Anthony Charles

Conover NC

