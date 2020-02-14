As a law enforcement officer for more than four decades I have seen a lot of politicians come and go, promising whatever it takes to get elected. So when you find one that does what he says he will do. Well, we need to keep him fighting for us.
Please allow me to use this letter as a means to tell you what I know about one of the candidates running for the North Carolina Senate, Mark Hollo.
I have known Mark for many years and in that time I have found him to be a God-fearing, hard-working, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend -- not only to those close to him, but to those in the district that he represented in the North Carolina House.
He hails from a close-knit family where his father and two of his brothers served as state troopers. Mark himself served in the United States Air Force Reserve (Captain). And as Physician Assistant, Mark cared for the health and well-being of not only his patients but of his community, as well. He brought state funds back to his district for health and dental care for our children.
Mark’s voting record in the House shows that he cares about his district and this great state in which we all live.
I could go on and on about what he has done for the citizens of this district born and unborn… Mark is an advocate for the unborn, he works to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.
In closing I say to you, if you have never talked with Mark personally, reach out to him, then you will see for yourself what I am talking about.
Mark Sharpe,
Taylorsville, NC
