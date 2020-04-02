In response to a letter about hoarding toilet paper, consider this.
The person doing the shopping may have left a spouse and five children at home while they shop for the entire family. They are obeying the stay-at-home request. And, they may also be shopping for an elderly person who lives in separate housing.
While some live alone, as I do, and shop for one person, they don't need as much backup supply.
Just as in a court of law, if you're going to judge others, get all the facts first.
Lana H. Davidson
Taylorsville NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.