In response to a letter about hoarding toilet paper, consider this.

The person doing the shopping may have left a spouse and five children at home while they shop for the entire family. They are obeying the stay-at-home request. And, they may also be shopping for an elderly person who lives in separate housing.

While some live alone, as I do, and shop for one person, they don't need as much backup supply.

Just as in a court of law, if you're going to judge others, get all the facts first.

Lana H. Davidson

Taylorsville NC

