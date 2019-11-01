In response to Ruth Long's tirade of Friday October 11. Ruth, please refer to the cartoon just above your letter. That cartoon says more in response to your allegations than I could ever say.
A saint Trump ain't but we didn't elect him to be inducted into the Saint Hall of Fame. We elected him to fix the mess left by the Obama Administration - and he is doing just that.
There is not a single shred of evidence to justify impeachment.
Hillary lost. Get over it.
Larry Eckard
Hickory NC
No Eckerd you are wrong clinton did not lose the American people lost when your man trump had other countries helping him get elected . and if you think i am wrong you as as big of traitor as trump is .........
