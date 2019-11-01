In response to Ruth Long's tirade of Friday October 11. Ruth, please refer to the cartoon just above your letter. That cartoon says more in response to your allegations than I could ever say.

A saint Trump ain't but we didn't elect him to be inducted into the Saint Hall of Fame. We elected him to fix the mess left by the Obama Administration - and he is doing just that.

There is not a single shred of evidence to justify impeachment.

Hillary lost. Get over it.

Larry Eckard

Hickory NC

