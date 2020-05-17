I have heard that many believe we are living in the last days. If you are a believer, I would ask you to ponder these questions.
In my time on earth, did I spend it fighting for the rights of the unborn but fail to work to protect the rights of those born into poverty?
Did I fight for the right to keep and bear arms, but neglect the rights of others to live their lives without the fear of being gunned down at school or while they were out for a run?
Did I spend my time hating and decrying those who were different, either by their skin color, their religion or who they loved without fighting for their right to happiness and life?
In other words, what would Jesus think of the way I spent my time on this earth.
Kelley Walker
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.