I am not writing today to talk about politics, health care, or the weather. I am writing to tell you how one man, unknown to me, changed my perspective of human behavior in 2019.
On November 2, I was shopping at the Conover Walmart and absentmindedly left my purse in the cart. I was halfway home when I realized what I had done. When I got back to the store, I checked the cart corral where I had left the cart. No purse.
So, I went to customer service, waited in the line that seemed to go on forever, all the while praying and worrying what I would do if it was not there. When it was my turn, I asked if anyone had turned in a purse from the parking lot, and the gentleman behind the counter came out with it. He said that a gentleman had turned it in.
I don’t know that I have ever been so relieved or grateful in my entire life. I asked if he knew who the gentleman was, and was told no, the man was on his way to leave and saw it.
Those who know me know that things have been a bit of a struggle lately, and this kind gentleman took the time to take my purse inside. I was sure it was gone. I don’t know who you are, but you are my hero and I will forever be grateful to you.
Veronica Murphy
Claremont NC
