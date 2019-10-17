In his letter, Mr. McCall hints at what is really wrong with America: the fact that government is way too big and has too much power over our lives.

If the powers of the federal government (and for that matter, the powers of all levels of government) were reduced to what are permitted under the Constitution, the size of government would shrink, taxes would fall, and personal liberties would rise.

Now those actions would truly “Make America Great Again.”

Stephen V. Gilmore

Charlotte, NC

