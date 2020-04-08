I have been reading about churches that insist on gathering their congregations for services in spite of the need and government orders to shelter in place to keep the coronavirus from spreading. For some reason these people want to try to draw limits around the power of Almighty God.
Why do they think God can be confined to a building where his people gather and can’t be omnipresent the way the Bible tells us He is? Is their faith that small?
The prophet Ezekiel let his fellow exiles in Babylon know that God was not confined to the Jerusalem Temple, but could be with his people in their exile in that foreign country. In the same way He can be with his 21st Century people in their social isolation.
God has created us with creative minds, curious minds, minds that know how to cope with a virus that has no cure and no vaccine as yet. This is the aspect of God’s creation we need to be emphasizing. After all, Jesus was quoting scripture to Satan when he told the devil, “You shall not put the Lord your God to the test.” (Luke 4:12)
Churches that are holding their services in drive-in venues and virtually on line are heeding this commandment. Those that bring people out to infect each other are not.
Thomas Blanton
Granite Falls NC{&lettersname}
