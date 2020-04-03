While reading all the remarks in the paper from the Democratic side saying Pres. Trump is doing such a lousy job, how about rolling up your sleeves all you Democrats and get busy with some hard work assisting Pres. Trump getting this pandemic under control instead of whining all the time or sticking unnecessary items in the bill that is supposed to help with this crisis?
This is not the time for your nonsense about getting solar panel credits or abortion issues or getting money for the Kennedy Center, I'm sure the Kennedys have more than enough money to see the center is taken care of.
If you look at the demographics, all the cities so hard hit with COVID-19 are Democratically controlled and run and not the population. It's not about population, it's about politics.
We are 69 and 78 and are using common sense to avoid COVID-19 and with God's grace we will not be affected. We made it through the Swine Flu in 1972 and have always practiced good hygiene, and if all the people would stop being so self-centered and give up your Starbucks coffee and stop eating out and getting back to making your own meals, well, then just maybe they can avoid contracting this horrible disease.
I prepare all our meals and we very rarely eat out. Yes this will affect business but there are way too many restaurants anyway.
God bless President Trump and all who believe in America.
Sincerely,
P. Iovale
Granite Falls NC
