Does the city streets department actually think the contractor who resurfaced Geitner Road, whether it be the city itself or an outside contractor did an acceptable job? Yes, they may have filled the few potholes that were present, but now we’re confronted with “potholes” where there were none before — where the contractor did not raise the manholes up flush with the pavement surface. Leaving the manhole covers 1-2 inches below the surface of the surrounding pavement makes for a very jarring effect when driving over them at 35 mph.
Another thing is that along almost the entire length of the road, its new surface is rippled and not smooth. They also did not see fit to, at the end that meets Old Lenoir Road, paint the white lines where the two lanes turn left off of inbound OLR and merge into one lane. And there are no merging arrows. Drivers unfamiliar with the right lane ending sometimes almost run into the curb because they don’t realize that lane is supposed to merge left.
I guess drivers can live with the rippled road surface, but please at least paint the lines and arrows where they belong and bring the manhole covers flush with the surrounding pavement. And while you’re at it, do something about bringing the manhole cover up flush in the very sharp turn where 4th Street NW meets 14th Avenue NW. That one has never been anywhere NEAR flush in the over 40 years I’ve driven that route, it’s 2-3 inches below the surrounding asphalt, and it’s in just the right spot that’s difficult to avoid hitting with your tires if you meet another car coming the other way.
Charles Bryant
Hickory NC{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.