Well, it’s over. Or is it?
As expected, President Trump was acquitted on both Articles of Impeachment. What do the Democrats have up their sneaky little sleeves next? They could do the honorable thing and say we lost, let’s get back to the business of running the country. But the odds of that happening are about the same getting struck by lighting and winning the lottery the same day. Democrats have agitated to impeach and remove the duly elected president from office since the day Hillary lost – perhaps before.
Finally, after three years of failures, they applied the “even a blind hog will eventually find the slop chute” theory and found what they thought would be the final nail – a phone call to the Ukrainian president. You already know that story, “I heard it from an un-named source”; “it was my opinion”; “I perceived”; flat out lies from Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi; refusing to allow the so-called whistleblower to be identified or questioned; refusing to allow the president to defend himself; and still totally failed to prove anything impeachable occurred, but yet proceeded with the sham, knowing it was DOA in the Senate. And so, it was today.
The Democrats sniveled and whined they had John Bolton’s bombshell new evidence (hearsay from an unpublished book manuscript; how credible is that?) and wanted more witnesses and testimony, asking the Senate to do the job the House failed to do. Fortunately, the Republicans saw right through the scheme and rejected that foolish notion, leading up to the president's acquittal.
The bottom line is the president did nothing wrong, the House embarrassed the institution by even bringing charges.
Thank you, Senate. And by the way Nancy, yes, President Trump will be forever impeached; but more importantly, HE WILL FOREVER BE ACQUITTED.
Larry Eckard
Hickory NC
