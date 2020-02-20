Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND THE NORTHEAST GEORGIA MOUNTAINS... .MOISTURE RETURNING FROM THE SOUTH INTO AN INCREASINGLY COLD AIRMASS WILL PRODUCE ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA LATER TODAY. THE PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS RAIN, OR AS A MIX OF SLEET, RAIN, AND SNOW IN MANY AREAS, BUT SHOULD STEADILY TRANSITION TO SNOW THROUGHOUT THE DAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA AS WELL AS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...ROADS WILL INITIALLY BE WARM AND WET, BUT WITH SLIPPERY CONDITIONS DEVELOPING AS TEMPERATURES FALL THROUGH THE DAY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIDESPREAD BLACK ICE IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE 20S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GSP. &&