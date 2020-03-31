These are amazing times and the COVID-19 “Coronavirus” has placed strain on all community organizations, but particularly public health — for accurate, timely information.
Ms. Jennifer McCracken, recently named health director, has shown calm and resolve in this scary, singular time. It is admirable.
The public health staff as a whole has worked to provide easy-to-understand health guidelines for our community and been responsive when there were questions.
Catawba County Public Health Department and particularly Ms. McCracken deserve our support in this unprecedented time.
Let’s follow their lead and heed their suggestions (see their website) to keep everyone safe, healthy!
Aaron Kohrs
Hickory
