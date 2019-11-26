Amongst numerous legislative reform efforts, it is clear that Republicans and Democrats agree our health care system is broken. Our country is facing surprise medical bills, high insurance costs, and lack of access to the quality healthcare we deserve.
Although the medical field is a leader in innovative solutions, these solutions are out of reach and inaccessible for many of the citizens who need it most. Due to the scientific-based approach taken on the epidemic of living with obesity in the U.S., there are both preventative and corrective treatment options available for the almost 100 million adults who are either overweight or obese. Preventative care for senior citizens alone could result in a monumental savings of up to $7,100 for each individual over the next decade.
Americans need a bipartisan solution to health care that will increase access, improve care, and save costs. The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act is a common-sense, bipartisan bill that will take the necessary steps toward repairing our health care system. By expanding insurance coverage for Medicare beneficiaries, the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act will help provide obesity screenings, medications for chronic weight management, and treatments from providers with expertise in obesity.
I want to thank U.S. Senator Richard Burr and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis for co-sponsoring this important legislation. The medical and economic burdens of living with obesity are felt by individuals, their families, and their employers. The solution to combat obesity in the U.S. is at our fingertips, and we have the chance to help end obesity with this legislation.
Leroy Lail
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.