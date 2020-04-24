I'm detecting a disturbing trend. The ruling class elites, primarily on the left, are getting a little too comfortable with this shutdown. Why are so many resisting the effort to reopen the country? There's a familiar recurring theme: money and power grabbing. Surprised?
About the money: Unlike most of us elected officials and bureaucrats have no worries about paying their rent or being able to buy food and medicine. Thanks to the taxpayer they continue getting full paychecks. In fact, members of Congress and many upper echelon state politicians are especially well heeled. Most of them enter public life with a relatively modest net worth. The annual Congressional salary is $174,000, hardly enough to become a multimillionaire, but then somewhere along the way they amass seven or eight figure nest eggs. How does this happen?
It's called corruption, and it can occur many ways. Example: family members open "consulting" or "advertising" companies. The politician then hires these firms and pays them handsomely with your money. Or the cash can come from foreigners. The Clinton Foundation took in millions from numerous countries, including Russia. Joe Biden's son, a druggie who was booted from the military, and who knows nothing about energy got an $80,000 monthly salary from a Ukrainian energy company, not to mention a $1.5 billion "investment" from China. Lobbyist money, foreign and domestic, flows like water in DC.
What about power? History proves repeatedly that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This pandemic is further evidence. Governors and mayors across America are using this crisis to abuse their power by over-reacting, and they love it. They will arrest you for not wearing a mask or walking alone on a beach or attending church. They will disallow the purchase of vegetable seeds, but will allow the sale of booze and marijuana. And you'll be rewarded for snitching on fellow Americans ... the examples of abuses are legion. By suspending your God-given Constitutional rights they have found a new way to increase their power. And trust me, they will never want to give them back. They are drunk with ill-gotten power. Don't forget, they are still getting paid. Are you?
The takeaway: By joining the fight to help save lives we have willingly given up our rights. But when this is over we must take them back. The people, not the tyrants, must rule.
Mac McCall
Taylorsville
