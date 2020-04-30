Things I have learned during the coronavirus pandemic:
1. Generic toilet tissue isn’t so bad after all.
2. Leftovers taste delicious, day after day after...
3. Your marriage vow of “for better or for worse” becomes more significant after two, three, ... weeks of stay-at-home confinement.
4. The world does not revolve around sports.
5. Watching for the mail carrier is one of your day's highlights.
6. Parents who are homeschooling are developing a new appreciation for their children’s teachers.
7. For those of us who can remember “The Lone Ranger” from the cowboy westerns, the question “Who was that Masked Man” is no longer relevant.
8. Might the statements (1) “The check’s in the mail” and (2) “I’m from the Federal Government and I’m here to help you” be subjective misnomers?
Willard McCall
Hickory NC
