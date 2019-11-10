I'm still enjoying the picture on the opinion page of today's (11-07-19) paper of "Pencil Neck"!

I have laughed more today than I have in a long time.

A picture is truly worth a thousand words. It's priceless.

They would be so proud!

Richard Thompson

Conover, NC

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments