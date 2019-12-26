Draft-dodger-in-chief belittles real heroes
Our draft-dodger-in-chief is at it again. It wasn’t enough that he insulted patriot and war hero John McCain before and after his death. It wasn’t enough that he belittled a Gold Star family who happened to be Muslim. Now he suggests World War 2 veteran John Dingell is looking up from hell simply because his widow, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, voted to impeach him. Since Trump is a phony bone-spurred coward, he’s jealous of real heroes. Unfortunately, hugging a flag onstage does not make him a patriot or a hero. No Trump family has ever served in our military.
When it comes to impeachment, the preponderance of the evidence shows it is deserved. In public statements, he has asked for campaign help from Russia, Ukraine, and China. If left unchecked, how many more countries will he lean on for help? His cult members and defenders rely on process, alternative facts, conspiracy theories, or attacks on the other side to defend him, in the absence of real evidence. One Congressman stated that Jesus Christ received more due process against Pontius Pilate than Trump has received. In the future, if a Democratic or Republican president solicits foreign government interference in our elections, I hope that president would also be impeached.
One constant in Trump’s campaign and presidency is his obedience to Vladimir Putin. He still has not said one bad thing about Putin. After one of his private meetings with Putin, he collected all the notes and instructed all the interpreters to keep silent. We need another whistleblower. I suspect that if we knew what was said at that meeting, we would have another reason to impeach Trump.
Preserve democracy. Make America Trumpless again.
Gary Garmon
Connelly Springs NC
Republicans refuse to examine impeachment facts
Watching the impeachment hearings and reading letters to the editor reminds me of two sayings, one hundreds of years old and the other one I have been using for a few decades. “There is none so blind as he who will not see” and to conservatives lies are facts and the truth is liberal propaganda.
Fact, Trump withheld needed funding from Ukraine and asked them to interfere in the US 2020 election.
Fact, he has changed his story numerous times First he didn’t tell anyone why he was doing it. Then when pressed he said he wanted to make sure they were fighting corruption even though the Pentagon had confirmed that they were. Then he claimed he wanted to make sure other countries were paying their fair share. Now it is back to fighting corruption. Yet not once prior to getting caught did he make any public statement that he was withholding funds and why he was doing so. This from a man who holds rallies regularly and loves to boast about how tough he is. But Republicans “will not see.” Instead they believe what a man who has made false or misleading statements over 15,000 times since he took office has claimed. They continue to believe him rather than accept the truth.
Fact the Ukrainians knew he was holding up the money unless you believe that they don’t hire lobbyists to keep track of such things. Republicans claim that Democrats are calling the president of Ukraine a liar because he said he wasn’t being blackmailed. No they are calling him a leader who knows, like every other leader in the world and even Republican members of Congress (aka. the trump cult) knows that Trump loves to be praised and retaliates against anyone who says anything bad about him. Ukraine needs our support and any good leader would not jeopardize that even if it meant not being completely truthful. Republicans are too blind, too unwilling to face the obvious.
As a result the only defense they have is to lie. It makes no difference if the whistleblower is pro-Trump or anti-Trump. Republicans have claimed the whistleblower is a never Trumper while admitting they don’t know who he or she is. Everything the whistleblower alleged has been shown to be true by other witnesses and by Trump himself yet the Republicans are claiming the hearings were rigged because they couldn’t out the whistleblower and put his or her life in danger. They claim the Democrats pick and choose the facts that show Trump is guilty but ignore facts favorable to him. Have you heard any facts from Republicans? All they do is attack the process and claim it is because Democrats hate Trump. Apparently they think that since they impeached President Clinton because they hated him that Democrats are as corrupt as they are.
The facts are there for all to see and so are the GOP lies.
Chester Wronski
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.