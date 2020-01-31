There was a professor in a college who had exchange student in class. One day the professor noticed the exchange student kept rubbing his back as if it hurt. The professor asked the young man what was the matter. The student said he had been shot while fighting communists in his native country who were trying to overthrow his country's government.
He asked the professor: "Do you know how to catch wild pigs?" The professor thought it was a joke but the student said it was no joke.
"You catch wild pigs by finding a suitable place in the woods and put corn on the ground. The pigs find it and begin to come every day to eat the free corn. When they are used to coming every day, you put a fence down one side of the place where they are used to coming. When they get used to the fence, they begin to eat the corn again and you put up another side of the fence. They get used to that and start to eat again. You continue until you have all four sides of the fence up with a gate in the last side. The pigs, which are used to the free corn, start to come through the gate to eat that free corn again. You then slam the gate on them and catch the whole herd. Suddenly the wild pigs have lost their freedom. They run around and around inside the fence, but they are caught. Soon they go back to eating the free corn. They are so used to it that they have forgotten how to forage in the woods for themselves, so they accept their captivity."
Always remember these simple truths: There is no such thing as a free lunch, and freedom isn't free.
Just like catching wild pigs, citizens have allowed politicians to gradually take away their liberty. It is usually associated with solving a problem that has nothing to do with you in the first place, so the problems never go away. So, we need yet another law to (fill in the blank)….. It never ends.
Perhaps just as bad, many people have forgotten how or have simply lost their will to fight back and just accept the aggregated loss of their rights. Politicians know that like the wild pigs, people will forget and eventually not miss what they once had.
Gene German
Orono, Maine
