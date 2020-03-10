Don’t let coronavirus spark racism versus Asians
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has certainly been a topic of recent mass attention. Similar to MERS-CoV, the virus originated with links to bats, as well as other animals.
The disease has sparked international concern for both health and economic reasons. However, upon the sudden outbreak, I have heard a drastic increase in xenophobic remarks online and among peers. Companies are spreading misinformation shaming the Chinese people and their culture. An increase in verbal and physical attacks on Asian-Americans seems to be a common trend, seen in a recent incident of a Thai American being blamed for the virus on a Los Angeles subway. American’s seem to be so ignorant that they can’t even distinguish between Asian nationalities, let alone recognize how much their true xenophobic undertones are showing.
As a country as developed as we are, I am disappointed and embarrassed. This is a real global emergency — people are suffering and dying. The common flu infects millions of people in the United States annually, so why isn’t the flu treated like coronavirus is? The answer is clear — Americans are so xenophobic that outbreaks from other countries seem to concern them more than outbreaks on our own soil. The Trump administration’s response to the outbreak is far too drastic. Maybe instead of creating more fear among Americans and possibly sparking more racist incidents against Asians, our president should assist China and fight the disease at hand.
Maryn Larsen
Hickory
