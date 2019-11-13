Don’t let CIA director undermine president you elected
Former CIA director John Brennan is either an idiot or doesn’t fear openly confessing his intentions to overthrow this president (I think both.) Read his quote carefully: “As in previous times of national peril we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers and other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom and democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face.”
It’s no secret he hates Trump, doesn’t like his foreign policy positions and clearly implies the President is “corrupt.” As a result he wants un-elected, un-accountable bureaucrats to undermine his efforts. News flash: The Constitution gives the president the authority to determine foreign policy, and the bureaucracy is charged with implementing that policy, not resisting it. Brennan wants the likes of himself, former DNI director Clapper, former FBI director Comey ( both confirmed liars and leakers,) never-Trumper generals who covet unending wars as well as a passel of faceless, partisan bureaucrats to run the country. This is called an attempted coup d’ e-tat.
Even more disturbing is that if successful in undermining the president they are cancelling your vote. You put Trump in office to do exactly what he’s doing. Who gives Brennan and the rest of the corrupt insurgents the right to render your vote meaningless? Brennan claims he wants to “protect ... our democracy.” The irony is delicious. By attempting to violate the Constitution and usurp the power of the presidency, Brennan’s actually doing the opposite. The people democratically elected this president and by extension, as designed by the founders, the people are in charge, not Brennan and his rogue henchmen.
Brennan’s admission of attempted insurrection underscores the broader attempt by the deep state, administrative state, bureaucracy, establishment — whatever label you prefer — to negate the will of the people and remove Trump. The Democrats’ shameful, fascist-like secret impeachment “inquiry” is a joke. Everyone, including the Democrats, knows that no crime, impeachable or otherwise, was committed: no collusion, no obstruction, no quid pro quo.
As always, the “elites” think you are too dumb to know what’s best for you and are afraid you won’t elect the people they want to run the country. They are desperate to silence you so as to protect their wealth and power, which is what it’s always really about. Do you actually think Brennan is our savior? Don’t let them beat you. They work for you, not the other way around.
Mac McCall
Taylorsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.