This year, Tuesday, Nov. 5, is an important Election Day for voters with municipal elections in cities and towns across the state! Voting in municipal elections ensures your voice is heard and has an influence on community issues.
The League of Women Voters is working to make it easy for voters to find information about current races and candidates. Our nonpartisan election website, VOTE411.org is a one-stop shop for everything you need to develop and make an election plan. By simply entering your address, you can find out the races on your ballot, find your polling place and see early voting periods and locations. Included with this information are the candidate responses to our nonpartisan questions. Take a few minutes to see which candidates took the time to share where they stand on issues affecting you!
North Carolina offers in person early One-Stop voting until Friday, Nov. 1 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. I encourage voters to take advantage to vote in these important elections.
Know that when you choose to vote this year, you are fulfilling the single most important aspect of our democracy. Voting brings us together as Americans for the good of our communities. You can be sure your vote is needed and really counts as some of these races may be won by a few votes or, as in the recent Hickory City Council primary, by the flip of a coin.
Wanda Pitchford
President, League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley
Hickory NC
