Holy Smoke, almost 36 column inches you gave to Silly Sullivan (does that sound enough like Trump?) of the Washington Post (HDR 11-22), and he doesn’t even know what the name evangelical means!
Yes, I know, that’s the term “elites” have tried to hang on to people who believe the Bible is the word of God, which I do. And I would gladly accept the term evangelical if they defined it correctly. It doesn’t mean, as they characterize it, people who think they are hot stuff and whose lives are examples of spiritual purity and that they vote for and support only politicians who are genteel and who pass the Ten Commandments sniff test.
Just the opposite! Evangelical means people who know we are sinners in need of God’s grace and we find that grace of God in the evangel (gospel) of Jesus Christ, son of God, savior of the world (John 3:16)
It doesn’t mean that Wilson, Harding, Eisenhower, Reagan, Trump, Obama, Lincoln, Washington or any of the other presidents of our country come away with passing grades because of what they did in their lives. But if they believe in the gospel of Christ, they will stand before God on the last day as his redeemed people.
Isn’t it strange that Mr. Sullivan (see, I can be nice) can write so much about “evangelical” and never once mention Jesus Christ?
Oh, he didn’t mention one president, Democrat Harry Truman, whose daughter pleaded with her mother to get her father to stop saying “horse manure.” Honey, her mother responded, you don’t know how long it took me to get him to say “manure.”
History is God’s story. He whistles for someone to come and serve, and that imperfect someone serves until God says, “You’re done.”
Rev. Delbert R. Roth
Hickory NC
